Both Mayo, Gundersen plan presence in Belle Square

Moves to happen this year.

La Crosse's two medical centers plan to move into the city's new, high profile Belle Square development.

Mayo Clinic Health System says it will have a 6,500 square foot clinic into the prominent downtown development between 3rd and 4th streets.

The clinic wil provide "primary care, acute care and wellness offerings"

Gundersen Health System, meanwhile plans to move about 90 employees into the Weber Group's 110,000 square foot office building.

The Gundersen move is planned for the fall.

Mayo plans to have its clinic open this spring.

A new parking ramp across the street from Belle Square is also expected to open this year.