WAUSAU, Wis. -- The Central High School boys basketball team is headed back to the state tournament.

The Red Raiders got 41 points from Kobe King in a 92-54 win over Wauasau East (18-8).

At 1:35 p.m. Friday, top-ranked Central (24-2) will play No. 4 Waunakee (24-2) at the Kohl Center in the Division 2 semifinals.

Central lost in the state semifinals last season 72-45 to Kaukauna.