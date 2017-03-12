Bronson Koenig shoots against Kentucky in the 2015 Final Four.

Former center can't believe Badgers are an eight seed.

Charlotte Hornets big man and former Wisconsin star Frank Kaminsky doesn't seem to be happy with the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

The Badgers were assigned a No. 8 seed, at least a couple spots lower than most bracket projections. They will face ninth-seeded Virginia Tech on Thursday in Buffalo, a quick turnaround after losing the Big Ten Tournament title game on Sunday to Michigan.

An 8 seed? Wth is that?? — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) March 12, 2017

Kaminky helped lead the Badgers to two Final Fours. Two key contributors from those teams, Nigel Hayes and Bronson Koenig, are senior leaders on this year's squad.

Wisconsin, the preseason Big Ten favorite, finished second in the league this year. They blew through the conference tournament before getting upset by the Wolverines.

The Badgers did lose five of their last seven regular season games. They lost to Creighton and North Carolina in nonconference play, while beating Syracuse and Oklahoma.

Wisconsin also had two wins over Minnesota and split with Michigan in the regular season. The Badgers beat Maryland in the teams' only meeting this season. All three of those other teams were seeded higher than Wisconsin.

And to top it all off, the Badgers will likely meet the No. 1 overall seed and defending champion Villanova Wildcats if they advance to the second round.

Guard Zak Showalter, another senior, says the Badgers will have a sizable chip on their collective shoulders.