UW-L's Weinmann finishes final season 27-0 and a National Champion

Teammate Carlson finishes in fifth at NCAA DIII championships

In the final wrestling match of his collegiate career, Dustin Weinmann is a National Champion.

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse senior, capped off a perfect 27-o season winning the 141-pound title Saturday night at the La Crosse Center in the Division III National Championships.

Weinmann, a Mounds View, Minn., native, who finishes his career 97-24 at UW-L, won 4-0 in the title match against third-seeded Cross Cannone (Wartburg).

Also competing in the championships was teammate Richard Carlson, who took fifth place at 174. Carlson, also from Mounds View, came in seeded third and pinned fourth-seeded Ben Schweiger

in 2:18 to finish 28-4 on the season.

For UWL, Weinmann's title is the 20th by the school - from 14 wrestlers. Weinmann is the third UW-L wrestler to win at 141, along with Bebeto Yewah (2011) and Adam Sheley (2013).

To get to the title, Weinmann won 3-0 over fifth-seeded David Flynn (Augsburg) in the semifinals. He began the tourney with an 11-8 win over Maxwell Nauto (Centenary) and then a 7-2 victory over Joseph Ferinde (Johnson & Wales) on Friday to get to the Final Four at 141.

Carlson won 2-0 in his first match Friday and then got a pin in 4:02 to get to the 174 semifinals.

It was there where he lost 6-1 to Eric DeVos (Augsburg) and then fell to Colin Barber (Cortland St.) 5-1 in the consolation semis.

Carlson, who finished sixth last season, ends his career 84-26.