Sunday - March 12, 2017 10:07 pm

WTC has Rasch replacement at president narrowed to 3

Rasch started back in 1989 and retired in Oct.

More than 30 candidates have been interviewed for Western Technical College president. 

Lee Rasch (right) retired back in October after 28 years on the job. 

Dennis Treu, chair of the search committee, said they have the candidates down to three and will make a decision after final interviews March 22.

"As soon as we can get them altogether, because it is a district board decision, we will move on the finalist," True said.

The three finalists:

  • Rick Pearce, vice president for learning and student success at Heartland Community College (Normal, Ill.)
  • Roger Stanford, vice president of academic affairs at WTC.
  • Rebekah Woods, provost of Jackson College (Jackson, Mich.)

 

