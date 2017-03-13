High Uber driver nailed for drug possession

La Crosse cops arrested a man who appeared to be under the influence Friday night, while he was driving around as an Uber driver.

An investigation stemmed from a traffic stop a little after 5 p.m. of Michael Baumbach, 23, Tomah.

During the stop, Baumbach was reportedly acting very relaxed and had droopy eyes.

Police also smelled marijuana and subsequently located a one hitter box. Inside the car was 12 blue pills, later confirmed to be amphetamines.

Police report Baumback also had a notebook with three pages of drug sale info including names, how much was sold, and how much money was collected.

He's charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Uber has recently started to serve the La Crosse area.

Local taxi operators have complained that companies like Uber have an unfair advantage because drivers aren't subjected to strenuous background checks and local governments are prohibited from regulating the rideshare services.