Lawmakers pushing to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin

Marijuana extract use headed to Walker's desk for approval, governor still is against medical cannabis.

While use of CBD oil, a marijuana extract, appears headed towards legality in Wisconsin, that's not enough for some lawmakers.

State rep. Chris Taylor wants the Wisconsin to go further and legalize medical marijuana in general, as well.

"Twenty-eight other states have passed this. Red states have passed this: North Dakota, Florida, Arizona," Taylor said. "We know that medical cannabis can help suffering patients."

Taylor added that the use of medical marijuana has been studied extensively and has showed significant benefits without any risk of overdose.

"We've had, here in Wisconsin, 392 individuals who died from opioids (overdoses)," Taylor said. "You do not, ever, overdose on medical marijuana. It's impossible."

While some majority Republicans have expressed interest in legalizing marijuana for medical use, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker remains opposed to it.

Both the Senate and Assembly in Madison have approved the possession and use of CBD oil which is used to treat, among other things, seizures in children.