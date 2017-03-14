 

  

Tuesday - March 14, 2017 4:00 am

Walker, in La Crosse, talks employment, budget and healthcare

Written by
Walker, in La Crosse, talks employment, budget and healthcare

Governor believes "Trumpcare" should be tweaked but still better than ACA.

Scott Walker spoke to members of the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce Monday afternoon at their monthly luncheon. 

The Wisconsin governor spoke about employment and the budget fight in Madison. He also mentioned the state budget including $5 million for a renovation to the La Crosse Center, relating that to the hotel boom in downtown La Crosse.

Walker also stated that the current Republican version of the health care law, what some are calling "Trumpcare," should be tweaked, but it's still better than, what he called Obamacare.

Walker said if Obamacare was left alone, it would "continue to collapse."

That statement, came about the same time as the Congressional Budget Office report would see 14 million would lose health coverage next year and 24 million by the year 2026.

Published in Local News
Brad Williams

A native of Prairie du Chien, Brad graduated from U-W-La Crosse and has worked in radio news for more than 30 years, mostly in the La Crosse area.  Brad writes the website "Triviazoids," which finds odd connections between events that happen on a certain date, and he writes and performs with the local comedy group Heart of La Crosse.  He's been featured on several national TV programs because of his memory skills.  

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Brad Williams

More in this category: « Onalaska school board settles email confusion, but member still heated during meeting Nonpartisan report states millions to lose coverage under Trumpcare »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR