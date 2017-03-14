Walker, in La Crosse, talks employment, budget and healthcare

Governor believes "Trumpcare" should be tweaked but still better than ACA.

Scott Walker spoke to members of the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce Monday afternoon at their monthly luncheon.

The Wisconsin governor spoke about employment and the budget fight in Madison. He also mentioned the state budget including $5 million for a renovation to the La Crosse Center, relating that to the hotel boom in downtown La Crosse.

Walker also stated that the current Republican version of the health care law, what some are calling "Trumpcare," should be tweaked, but it's still better than, what he called Obamacare.

Walker said if Obamacare was left alone, it would "continue to collapse."

That statement, came about the same time as the Congressional Budget Office report would see 14 million would lose health coverage next year and 24 million by the year 2026.