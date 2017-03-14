Man admits throwing nails into driveways out of political revenge

A man who spread nails throughout 6 different driveways in La Crosse over the course of three years did so because he was tired of the political system.

That's according to police who arrested 59-year-old Martin Sellers.

Sellers says he enacted revenge on Republicans after having his democratic yard signs stolen and vandalized.

He threw nails and wine bottles at the driveways 28 times in total.

Sellers says he didn't know who lived there, only that they had Republican yard signs.

Sellers is charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.