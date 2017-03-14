No criminal charges for Jackson Cty. officers who shot and killed 50-year-old in January

No criminal charges will be filed in Jackson County, against three officers who shot and killed a 50-year-old man in Millston, Wis., on Jan. 25.

On that night, a sergeant and two deputies fired 11 shots at Donovan Scheurich Sr., hitting him four times.

The officers shot Scheurich, after he fired a .22-caliber long gun toward Sgt. Evan Mazur (right) and deputies Mike Bartlett and Aaron Johnson (below, respectively).

District attorney Gerald Fox and the sheriff in Jackson County declared the three officers followed proper procedure after they were threatened by Scheurich, formerly from La Crosse.

Scheurich was drunk that night - his blood-alcohol level was .33 - and the officers were responding to 911 calls he made threatening suicide around 9 p.m.

The first call to dispatch was around 10 minutes long, followed by a 50-minute call from Scheurich.

He told dispatch he wanted to die and wanted a shootout. He said that he was going to point his gun at the officers and they were going to shoot him.

When police arrived they parked over 75 yards away from Scheurich's car, then attempted to negotiate with him to drop his gun. Instead, Scheurich fired his rifle - though officers were not sure in which direction.

They continued to try and talk to him for around 20 minutes.

Eventually, shooting started, after the officers could see through binoculars Scheurich had his gun pointed on them.

Fox said the officers did all they could to diffuse the situation. All three were taken off administrative leave.