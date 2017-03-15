Bob Harlow, the first Democratic challenger to Gov. Scott Walker in 2018

The 25-year-old Stanford grad. has plans for state universal healthcare and high-speed rail.

The first Democratic candidate for governor in Wisconsin is probably not the kind of guy many were expecting.

Bob Harlow is a 25-year-old Bernie Sanders supporter that would echo the Vermont Senator's campaign rhetoric.

Harlow's platform includes a state-run universal healthcare system, a high-speed rail network, testing for lead and restoring union rights.

On top of that, the Stanford University grad is growth focused, as well.

"The most important thing for me is to build a strong Wisconsin economy and bring jobs to communities, so many of which are hurting because jobs are leaving," he said.

Harlow is fresh off a loss in a California Congressional primary last year and GOP groups are mocking his leap into the race against Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker in 2018.

The run, however, is no joke for Harlow, who believes Wisconsin needs his help.

"I see communities all across our state that are hurting, because factories are closing, jobs are leaving those communities and kids are leaving Wisconsin because they can't find good-paying jobs," Harlow said.

He's has developed a comprehensive plan for the state. The high-speed rail network would connect the Twin Cities and Chicago. He also has set up a state system under which a person would never pay more than nine percent of income on healthcare.

Other ideas Harlow has include a smart-highway system for driverless cars, along with restoring collective bargaining rights to public employees, who were stripped of those during the controversial Act 10 several years ago.