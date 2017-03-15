 

  

La Crosse man facing 10 counts child porn charges

The 72-year-old is oldest person in La Crosse County jail.

A La Crosse man will have to stay away from kids, while he faces several child pornography charges. 

David Edwin Hansen is accused of at least 10 counts of porn possession. Judge Gloria Doyle set bond at $10,000 for Hansen on Tuesday and ordered him back to court today.

"The conditions will be no computers, no contact with children and that would include any children who are related to him," Doyle told the court. "So, if at any time, there are any children at his home, he could not be present."

The 72-year-old Hansen is currently the oldest person being housed in the La Crosse County jail.

