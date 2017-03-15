UWL chancellor denies political retribution behind employee firing

UW-La Crosse chancellor Joe Gow denies that university police dispatcher Kimberly Dearman was fired over her political beliefs.

"There's no way we would ever let someone go over their political beliefs so that's not what this is about."

Dearman claims her vocal support for president Trump's travel ban led to the university telling her she either had to resign or be fired.

Gow says, while he doesn't know Dearman, he can say that there are reasons in general for an employee getting shown the door.

"We do evaluate employees for their performance and, if it is lacking, unfortunately they are let go."

On January 30th, Gow, as an official statement, denounced the travel ban put in place through executive order by president Trump but later apologized for the tone of the statement.

That Trump travel ban was later blocked by federal judges.

Gow points to a political environment of heightened tensions for Dearman's claims.

"You hear this phrase thrown around, 'fake news.' I feel I'm really at the center of that right now."

Meanwhile, Dearman's attorney, Lee Fehr says his client was a victim of retaliation for her response to Gow's email.

"Maybe they should put a caveat on Mr. Gow's emails saying that, 'you can receive and read but you shouldn't comment on it because you will lose your employment if you take a position that is different than what the chancellor has.'"

Fehr has asked the UW Board of Regents to reinstate Dearman to her former position.