DOT shows off final leg of five-year, $73-million Exit 3 project

Rose-George street intersection will be redone, beginning soon.

The final project on a five-year, $73 million renovation surrounding Exit 3 on the north side of La Crosse could begin soon.

That, revealed by the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation on Wed. night during an open house.

Maps showed the project, which will be centered around the Rose-George street intersection, costing around $16 million this year of that $73-million total.

Traffic changes are a major reason for the work, but there will also be a viewing spot along the Black River for those nature-watching enthusiasts.