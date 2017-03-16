 

  

Thursday - March 16, 2017 2:31 am

Diagnosis, prescriptions, all without having to go to the doctor

Written by
Diagnosis, prescriptions, all without having to go to the doctor

Mayo Health to offer online service.

Mayo Health System patients can now get diagnosed on injuries and illnesses and get prescriptions from anywhere they have the internet.

The hospital has announced a new online service, where patients log in, answer a questionnaire explaining their problem and get a response within 45 minutes. 

Patients will now have the opportunity to receive a diagnosis and prescriptions from the Mayo website.

Cost is $45 unless they need to physically see a doctor.

"If they need to be seen by a doctor, based on the information they provide, they would waive the fee and help coordinate an appointment with the person to go see somebody in person," Mike Eckstein at Mayo said.

Eckstein added that all the information would be saved in their database, so the doctor can see relevant information if the patient comes to the hospital.

The list of ailments able to be treated online are limited to things like allergies, flu, pink eye, sore throat and sunburn.

 

Published in Local News
Drew Kelly

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Drew Kelly

More in this category: « Trump budger slashes agency money to boost defense spending Snow, temps in 20s, but they're outside planning La Crosse's community garden »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR