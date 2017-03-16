Diagnosis, prescriptions, all without having to go to the doctor

Mayo Health System patients can now get diagnosed on injuries and illnesses and get prescriptions from anywhere they have the internet.

The hospital has announced a new online service, where patients log in, answer a questionnaire explaining their problem and get a response within 45 minutes.

Patients will now have the opportunity to receive a diagnosis and prescriptions from the Mayo website.

Cost is $45 unless they need to physically see a doctor.

"If they need to be seen by a doctor, based on the information they provide, they would waive the fee and help coordinate an appointment with the person to go see somebody in person," Mike Eckstein at Mayo said.

Eckstein added that all the information would be saved in their database, so the doctor can see relevant information if the patient comes to the hospital.

The list of ailments able to be treated online are limited to things like allergies, flu, pink eye, sore throat and sunburn.