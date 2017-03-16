La Crosse Area Day celebrates 20 years

Tickets went on sale for the Miller Park trip June 8.

Hundreds of baseball fans from the Coulee Region will invade Miller Park on June 8 for the annual La Crosse Area Day.

The La Crosse group is traditionally the biggest for any community day at the stadium during the season, with as many as 2,200 traveling to Milwaukee one year and typically sees an average of about 1,500 fans.

The bureau kicked off ticket sales for the Brewers trip, which cost $80 and includes the bus ride for the game - price increases to $90 on April 3.

At the party, it was announced that former La Crosse Mayor John Medinger will throw the first pitch on La Crosse Area Day Brewers game against San Francisco.

Spokeswoman Michelle Hoch from the La Crosse County Convention Bureau says the yearly trip also helps get people from Milwaukee interested in crossing the state to visit this area.

"Milwaukee is a really good market for us," Hoch said. "There is a lot of interest in people coming to our area. This is a way of showcasing our area in big groups."