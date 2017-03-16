 

  

Thursday - March 16, 2017 6:34 pm

La Crosse Area Day celebrates 20 years

Written by
La Crosse Area Day celebrates 20 years

Tickets went on sale for the Miller Park trip June 8.

Hundreds of baseball fans from the Coulee Region will invade Miller Park on June 8 for the annual La Crosse Area Day.

The La Crosse group is traditionally the biggest for any community day at the stadium during the season, with as many as 2,200 traveling to Milwaukee one year and typically sees an average of about 1,500 fans.

The bureau kicked off ticket sales for the Brewers trip, which cost $80 and includes the bus ride for the game - price increases to $90 on April 3.

At the party, it was announced that former La Crosse Mayor John Medinger will throw the first pitch on La Crosse Area Day Brewers game against San Francisco.

 

Spokeswoman Michelle Hoch from the La Crosse County Convention Bureau says the yearly trip also helps get people from Milwaukee interested in crossing the state to visit this area.

"Milwaukee is a really good market for us," Hoch said. "There is a lot of interest in people coming to our area. This is a way of showcasing our area in big groups."

 

Published in Local News
Brad Williams

A native of Prairie du Chien, Brad graduated from U-W-La Crosse and has worked in radio news for more than 30 years, mostly in the La Crosse area.  Brad writes the website "Triviazoids," which finds odd connections between events that happen on a certain date, and he writes and performs with the local comedy group Heart of La Crosse.  He's been featured on several national TV programs because of his memory skills.  

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Brad Williams

More in this category: « Snow, temps in 20s, but they're outside planning La Crosse's community garden

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR