 

  

Friday - March 17, 2017 12:00 am

Shamrock Club getting really Irish today in La Crosse

Written by
The 2015 Irish Rose, Kelly Smith, with some of the pre-school students at Cathedral School. The 2015 Irish Rose, Kelly Smith, with some of the pre-school students at Cathedral School. Shamrock Club of La Crosse Facebook page

The group, led by Patrick and Char Barton,
will tour the city on this St. Patty's Day.

Everyone might be a little Irish today but the Shamrock Club in La Crosse is really Irish.

Irish Man of the Year, Patrick Barton, and his wife Char - the Irish Rose - will lead the club on its annual tour of Irish fun throughout the area today.

"We get to go around and just represent St. Patty's day, going around to nursing homes and schools," Patrick Barton said. "It's really one of the more fun events we get to do."

His favorite part of the day? Pretty simple: "Probably the corn beef," Patrick Barton said with a laugh. "And getting to see the kids. That's probably the funnest part."

And those kids do give him a bit of a hard time in good fun.

"The kids have a lot of funny stories, saying, 'Guys aren't supposed to wear skirts,' because we're wearing kilts," he said. "And we're all having fun with the music and the dancing."

Patrick Barton says he plans to end the day taking part in the 12th annual St Patty's day .01K on Pearl St. in downtown La Crosse. And maybe then toast the day of the Irish patron saint with a beer.  

Last modified on Thursday - March 16, 2017 7:35 pm
Published in Local News
Mitch Reynolds

Mitch Reynolds is the News Director at Midwest Family Broadcasting. He covers the internecine agonies of La Crosse city hall. He really likes basketball.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Mitch Reynolds

More in this category: « Public broadcasting getting cut by Trump, but Congress makes the decision La Crosse man charged with homicide after strangling girlfriend in her sleep »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR