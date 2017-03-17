Shamrock Club getting really Irish today in La Crosse

The 2015 Irish Rose, Kelly Smith, with some of the pre-school students at Cathedral School.

The group, led by Patrick and Char Barton, will tour the city on this St. Patty's Day.

Everyone might be a little Irish today but the Shamrock Club in La Crosse is really Irish.

Irish Man of the Year, Patrick Barton, and his wife Char - the Irish Rose - will lead the club on its annual tour of Irish fun throughout the area today.

"We get to go around and just represent St. Patty's day, going around to nursing homes and schools," Patrick Barton said. "It's really one of the more fun events we get to do."

His favorite part of the day? Pretty simple: "Probably the corn beef," Patrick Barton said with a laugh. "And getting to see the kids. That's probably the funnest part."

And those kids do give him a bit of a hard time in good fun.

"The kids have a lot of funny stories, saying, 'Guys aren't supposed to wear skirts,' because we're wearing kilts," he said. "And we're all having fun with the music and the dancing."

Patrick Barton says he plans to end the day taking part in the 12th annual St Patty's day .01K on Pearl St. in downtown La Crosse. And maybe then toast the day of the Irish patron saint with a beer.