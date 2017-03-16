 

  

La Crosse man charged with attempted homicide after strangling girlfriend in her sleep

La Crosse man charged with attempted homicide after strangling girlfriend in her sleep

He told police he was mad she spent tax returns on tattoos, clothes.

A La Crosse man was charged with attempted homicide Thursday, after he allegedly tried to strangle his girlfriend with bed sheets. 

The woman, asleep on the couch, woke up Monday night in their north side home to Chad Kelemen wrapping the sheet around her neck.

The 37-year-old told his victim, "We're going to end it right now," according to the police complaint.

Earlier in the night, the victim was apparently kicked by Kelemen, while she was holding her 1-year-old child.

The victim told police she thought she was going to die.

Kelemen, charged with first-degree attempted intentional homicide, said he was mad at her for spending their tax returns on tattoos and clothes.

He's in jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

