La Crosse Congressman Kind not happy with Trump's cuts to EPA

Democrat says president's cuts would have devastating impact on Wisconsin.

There is plenty to pick apart in President Donald Trump's proposed budget for a western Wisconsin lawmaker.

La Crosse Democratic Congressman Ron Kind is a critic of Trump’s plans for heating assistance cuts and massive cuts to the EPA.

Kind, however, especially dislikes the 21 percent cut to agriculture.

“The agriculture budget is more than just farm programs,” Kind said. “It's world economic development grants that go to start-up businesses and entrepreneurs to help them get that early-stage capital.

“It's funding for broadband expansion in rural communities. It's funding for tiger grants and infrastructure projects.”

Kind says it's irresponsible to make drastic cuts to programs that farmers and others count on in Wisconsin to boost military spending by $54 billion, especially when a recent report found $125 billion in waste at the pentagon.

When it comes to the 31-percent cut to the EPA, Kind sees a problem there in dealing with Wisconsin water.

“We Wisconsinites really appreciate the fact that we do live in a water-rich resource state,” Kind said. “Let's face it, if we don't have clean water supplies, where you're living and trying to raise a family, it's awfully tough to create a successful and vibrant community in the future.”

Kind says those cuts would have a devastating impact on Wisconsin.