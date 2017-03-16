 

  

WATCH: La Crosse native Bronson Koenig set Badgers record for 3-pointers Featured

WATCH: La Crosse native Bronson Koenig set Badgers record for 3-pointers

Bronson Koenig scored a career-high 28 as UW moves on in tourney.

He was 8-for-17 from beyond the arc. He set a career high, scoring 28 points. And his Wisconsin men's basketball team is moving on in the NCAA tournament.

La Crosse native Bronson Koenig set a UW record with those 3-pointers in taking down Virginia Tech 84-74. 

Wisconsin will face the NCAA tournament's No. 1 overall seed, Villanova, in a second-round game Saturday at KeyBank Center.

Koenig tied the school record with a bomb from several feet beyond the arc to beat the shot clock. His eighth, the record-setter, came minutes later from the corner. 

 

 

 

