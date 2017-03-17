King scores 28 leading Central to state championship game

MADISON, Wis. -- The top-ranked Central boys basketball team is headed to the state championship.

The Red Raiders had no problems with Waunakee in a 78-56 win Friday at the Kohl Center.

Central (25-2) will play the winner of second-ranked Cedarburg (24-2) and No. 5-ranked Milwaukee Washington (22-4), which are playing right now.

Kobe King had 28 points, six rebounds and five assists in the win for the Red Raiders.

The senior, who is headed to UW-Madison next season, was 10 of 17 from the field.

As a team, Central shot 51 percent and held Waunakee to 33-percent shooting.

Four others scored in double figures for the Red Raiders. Johnny Davis came off the bench, getting 14 points, 9 rebounds. Teammates Bailey Kale scored 11, while both Isaiah Dahman and Jordan Davis had 10.

Central, which led by as many as 24 midway through the second half, outscored Waunakee 40-20 in the paint and 16-4 on fastbreaks.