Winona JC Penney to close

Retailer swoon continues for brick and mortar stores.

JC Penney is closing its Winona store in the next few weeks, while the La Crosse store in Valley View Mall will remain open.

The department store chain has announced 138 closings, to start in April.

The Winona store scheduled to shut down is off Highway 61, west of downtown.

It once shared a building with a grocery store that closed years ago.

It's one of eight JC Penney stores closing, including one in the Red Wing mall.

Four stores are closing in Wisconsin.

The closings are just the latest signs that traditional, brick and mortar homes are struggling to compete with online retailers like Amazon.

More trouble could be on the way.

Target has just released fourth quarter sales numbers that showed a miserable holiday shopping season for the Minnesota-based retailer, sending Target's stock tumbling.