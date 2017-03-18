La Crosse's Kobe King named Mr. Basketball of Wisconsin

MADISON -- Hours before Central High School's boys basketball team takes the court for the Division 2 state title, senior Kobe King was honored.
The University of Wisconsin Badgers signee was named Mr. Basketball by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association at halftime of the Division 4 championship game at the Kohl Center.
King called it an honor but deferred to his teammates and coaches for helping win the award.
At 6:35 p.m. tonight, King's No. 1-ranked Red Raiders (25-2) will take on second-ranked Cedarburg (25-2). Read the preview here.
In his last two games, King has scored 69 points - 28 Friday night and 41 on 18-of-22 shooting in a 92-54 win over Wausau East to get to state.
The last player from the region to win the award was Aquinas' Scott Christopherson in 2007.