Badgers take down No. 1 Villanova

Wisconsin moves on to play Friday against Florida/Virginia.

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team eliminated the No. 1 team in the NCAA tournament.

La Crosse native Bronson Koenig was 7-for-11 from the field in scoring 17 points as the eighth-seeded Badgers beat Villanova 65-62 on Saturday.

Nigel Hayes led all scorers with 19 points, getting the go-ahead, deciding basket with 14 seconds remaining.

Hayes set a career record for most games played ever at UW, which will play Friday against either fourth-seeded Florida or No. 5 Virginia.

Wisconsin controlled for most the contest, but late in the second half things looked bleak, as the Wildcats managed to get up 57-50 with 5:31 remaining.

That, however, is when the seniors for UW put the team on their back.

First it was Hayes with a layup, followed by back-to-back scores by Koenig to cap off a 7-0 run. First Koenig hit a jumper, then a 3-pointer on an assist from Hayes to tie it with 3:28 left.

With 2:01 remaining, Koenig nailed a 3-pointer to go up 62-59, before the Wildcats tied it with 37 seconds remaining when Donte DiVincenzo went 1-for-2 from the line.

On the ensuing possession, Hayes scored the go-ahead and the Badgers held on from there.

Wisconsin held Villanova to 43-percent shooting, while shooting 53 percent.