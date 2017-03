Central High School's boys basketball team celebrates a Division 2 state title at the Kohl Center.

Red Raiders win title for first time in 92 years.

It was a wild final 6 seconds, but in the end, the Central High School boys basketball team can call itself state champions.

The Red Raiders survived a wild, albeit confusing, final seconds in the Division 2 state title, to hold off Cedarburg 55-53.

Kobe King finished with 28 points, while Bailey Kale added 15 for the top-ranked Red Raiders (27-2).

Second-ranked Cedarburg (25-3) was led by John Diener's 25 points.

More to come ...