Fillmore County released him after $5,000 bail was posted.

WYKOFF, Minn. -- Approximately 47 minutes after posting $5,000 bail, Cedric Wayne Betts was back in jail.

At 5 p.m. Friday, Betts was released from the Fillmore County detention center on a felony meth charge.

At 5:15 p.m., dispatch got a call that Betts was at making threats at his apartment in Wykoff.

At 5:47 p.m., deputies had Betts in cuffs again for making terroristic threats and violations of his bail.

No other information was available.