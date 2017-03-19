 

  

Sunday - March 19, 2017 4:07 pm

Red Raiders bring the gold ball to Central

Written by
Red Raiders bring the gold ball to Central

The first WIAA state basketball title for Central in 92 years.

The basketball season ended on Saturday for La Crosse Central...in the best possible way, with the boys' team winning the Division 2 state championship.
 
On the last day of winter, the weather was nice enough for a rally outside Central High.
 
Senior Bailey Kale, among several players who spoke at the celebration, said he was happy the team could win the title for the coaches, the team's families, and the city.
 
 
 
 
And Central coach Todd Fergot showed his affection for the players and coaching staff who have become a family, saying "When I'm with these guys, they just make me a better person."
 
 
 
 
Fergot also gave credit to his fellow coaches, saying any one of them could become head coach, and Central's basketball program would remain strong. 
 
 
 
Published in Local News
Brad Williams

A native of Prairie du Chien, Brad graduated from U-W-La Crosse and has worked in radio news for more than 30 years, mostly in the La Crosse area.  Brad writes the website "Triviazoids," which finds odd connections between events that happen on a certain date, and he writes and performs with the local comedy group Heart of La Crosse.  He's been featured on several national TV programs because of his memory skills.  

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Brad Williams

More in this category: « Trump wants to build 30-foot-high wall on Mexican border

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR