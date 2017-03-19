Red Raiders bring the gold ball to Central

The first WIAA state basketball title for Central in 92 years.

The basketball season ended on Saturday for La Crosse Central...in the best possible way, with the boys' team winning the Division 2 state championship.

On the last day of winter, the weather was nice enough for a rally outside Central High.

Senior Bailey Kale, among several players who spoke at the celebration, said he was happy the team could win the title for the coaches, the team's families, and the city.

And Central coach Todd Fergot showed his affection for the players and coaching staff who have become a family, saying "When I'm with these guys, they just make me a better person."

Fergot also gave credit to his fellow coaches, saying any one of them could become head coach, and Central's basketball program would remain strong.