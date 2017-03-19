Red Raiders bring the gold ball to La Crosse

The basketball season ended on Saturday for Central High School boys basketball team in the best possible way - with a Division 2 state championship.

The top-ranked Red Raiders finished the season 27-2 with a 55-53 win over No. 2-ranked Cedarburg at the Kohl Center on Saturday in the title match.

Senior guard Kobe King, who will play for the Wisconsin Badgers beginning in the fall, scored 28 points in the win and was given the Mr. Basketball award by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

Sunday, on the last day of winter, the weather was nice enough for a rally outside the high school.

Senior Bailey Kale, among several players who spoke at the celebration, said he was happy the team could win the title for the coaches, the team's families and the city.

Central coach Todd Fergot showed his affection for the players and coaching staff, who have become a family, saying "When I'm with these guys, they just make me a better person."

Fergot also gave credit to his fellow coaches, saying any one of them could become head coach and Central's basketball program would remain strong.