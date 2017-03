Over 37,000 were forced to find another way home.

A report released last week by Mothers Against Drunk Driving shows how many times drunk drivers tried to get behind the wheel but were stopped by an ignition interlock device.

In Wisconsin, the number was 37,299 people between 2015 and 2016 - a number that led the nation. Staggering to La Crosse police captain Jason Melby.

"That's better than a single OWI arrest," Melby said.

Wisconsin is the only state that doesn't view first-offense drunk driving as a crime.