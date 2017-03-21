 

  

La Crosse man calls 911, because police won't stop banging on his door

Police originally called because he was yelling racial obscenities at neighbors

A naked man inside his own home called 911 because the police kept yelling at him through the door.

It all started when Leslie Beach's neighbors called police because Beach kept pounding on their door, yelling racial obscenities.

Police knocked on Beach's door but he refused to answer because he was naked. Police didn't leave, of course, and that only prompted Beach calling 911, claiming it was he who was being harassed.

Eventually Beach came out - it's unknown from the report if he had clothes on - and tried to fight police, before he was taken into custody. Beach reportedly continued to scream and swear at the officers en route to jail.

