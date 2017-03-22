Construction on $2 million Cass-Seventh roundabout to begin Monday

La Crosse is a week away from the start of what could be the most talked about intersection in the city.

Monday, construction on the roundabout project around the Cass-Seventh street intersection will begin, weather permitting, according to Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation project manager Todd Waldo.

The roundabout has been planned out for years. It's a $2-million project that also aims to improve intersections at Fifth and Sixth streets.

Once it gets underway, the project should be complete sometime in July.

Once construction begins, some intersections will close down in the area and drivers may have to plan alternative routes.

There are already barriers ready to go and utility markings all over the place - on boulevards, on the pavement on sidewalks.