Database of all UW employees shows Chancellor Gow highest paid at UW-L

Chancellor Joe Gow was the highest paid employee at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 2016.

Gow's salary last year was $236,286, according to a list of UW employee salaries compiled by the Wisconsin State Journal.

At UW-L, 70 employees earn $100,000 or more, while 630 earned less than $50,000.

"On average, our people are paid less than the median at comparable schools," Gow said. "And we're always tyring to work to make the salaries as competitive as they can be so we don't lose people to other places.

"The key is what you start somebody at when you hire them and we do pretty extensive analysis. Typically we have the data for other UW System institutions."

