Transgender policies changes to be voted on by Onalaska School District

A change in the Onalaska School District discrimination policy brought out a local physician to speak at the district's last school board meeting.

Local physician Rachel Teske of Onalaska said the rights of transgender students need to be protected.

"It's very important to allow for privacy of all students," she told the Onalaska school board. "I think we have the facilities that allow for any student to use a private bathroom stall. I don't feel that protecting the rights for transgender students causes harm for any other students."

Teske also said this shouldn't be solely voted on by the board, until the students' voices are heard.

"It's great to offer the option of private bathrooms to any student who may wish to use one," she said. "But I don't think any student should be required to use a private bathroom. And I'd like to hear what students think about the issue because it really is about them.

"When you begin to understand the difference with gender identity and see how challenging gender identity can be for a young person, I think we can let go of some unnecessary fears and help build policies that are really good for what kids may need."

The harassment policy added language about gender identity, gender expression and gender nonconformity among the protected students. The district says they would offer private restrooms, but it wouldn't be set policy.

The board would vote on the changes Monday.