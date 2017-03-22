La Crosse schools not expecting any new funding from Gov. Walker's budget

No increases last two years, nor will there be for next two.

For all the discussion about new funding for K-12 education in Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's budget, La Crosse schools aren't expecting much, if any.

"The last two years we've had no increase at all in the revenue limit and this year there's, again, no proposed increase for the next two years," La Crosse School District's business services director Janet Rosseter said told the board. "Proceed with caution regarding the budget that has come forward for schools because there will be increased competition for those very limited resources."

She added that the district has a long ways to go before the budget takes shape, as the funding proposals have to go through several committees in Madison.

In the budget, funding per student in the statewide voucher program will be increasing, along with a slight uptick in open enrollment funding.