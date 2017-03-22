 

  

Wednesday - March 22, 2017 1:55 am

La Crosse can't, won't label itself sanctuary city, though mayor all but says it is

Written by
La Crosse can&#039;t, won&#039;t label itself sanctuary city, though mayor all but says it is

Police will not spend resources enforcing federal immigration laws.

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat has stopped short of slapping a controversial label on the city but don't tell the city's Human Rights Commission that.

The commission meets today and will consider a resolution in support of the mayor's statement on La Crosse as a sanctuary city.

Kabat, however, has told WIZM he cannot call La Crosse a sanctuary city because there's not a clear definition for what that actually means. 

He has said that city police will not spend resources enforcing federal laws on immigration or anything else.  

Published in Local News
Mitch Reynolds

Mitch Reynolds is the News Director at Midwest Family Broadcasting. He covers the internecine agonies of La Crosse city hall. He really likes basketball.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Mitch Reynolds

More in this category: « La Crosse schools not expecting any new funding from Gov. Walker's budget

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR