La Crosse can't, won't label itself sanctuary city, though mayor all but says it is

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat has stopped short of slapping a controversial label on the city but don't tell the city's Human Rights Commission that.

The commission meets today and will consider a resolution in support of the mayor's statement on La Crosse as a sanctuary city.

Kabat, however, has told WIZM he cannot call La Crosse a sanctuary city because there's not a clear definition for what that actually means.

He has said that city police will not spend resources enforcing federal laws on immigration or anything else.