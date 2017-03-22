Sanctuary city resolution at Human Rights Commission

"Sanctuary city" apparently less in name than deed.

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat has stopped short of slapping a controversial label on the city but don't tell the city's Human Rights Commission that.

The commission meets today and will consider a resolution in support of the mayor's statement on La Crosse as a sanctuary city.

Kabat, however, has told WIZM he cannot call La Crosse a sanctuary city because there's not a clear definition for what that actually means.

He has said that city police will not spend resources enforcing federal laws on immigration or anything else.

The Human Rights Commission had voted unanimously last month to support Kabat's position on enforcement. That resolution was ruled out of order for not being on the meeting agenda.

The Commission meets in city hall today at 5:15.