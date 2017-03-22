 

  

Wednesday - March 22, 2017 11:20 am

La Crosse police search for armed robbery suspect Featured

Written by
La Crosse police search for armed robbery suspect

Vinson will be in court later today

La Crosse Police have located one suspect in a early March robbery but are looking for the public's help in finding the other. 

Police responded to an armed robbery on March 1st. 

The victim told police he had come from Necedah to La Crosse with his girlfriend, and met a man at a residence, later known to be 42 year old Chad Kowalke.  

(Kowalke above)

Kowalke took the pair to another house to buy marijuana from his friend, 31 year old James Vinson. 

It was at another residence where the victim says Vinson hit him in the head with a baseball bat and stole 450 dollars from his coat. 

Vinson was arrested last night in Onalaska for substantial battery, armed robbery and disorderly conduct. 

Police say anyone with information on Kowalke's whereabouts should call the police department, or crimestoppers.

Published in Local News
Drew Kelly

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Drew Kelly

More in this category: « Cutting Great Lakes restoration funds by 97% hard to defend against its success

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR