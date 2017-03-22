La Crosse police search for armed robbery suspect

Vinson will be in court later today

La Crosse Police have located one suspect in a early March robbery but are looking for the public's help in finding the other.

Police responded to an armed robbery on March 1st.

The victim told police he had come from Necedah to La Crosse with his girlfriend, and met a man at a residence, later known to be 42 year old Chad Kowalke.

(Kowalke above)

Kowalke took the pair to another house to buy marijuana from his friend, 31 year old James Vinson.

It was at another residence where the victim says Vinson hit him in the head with a baseball bat and stole 450 dollars from his coat.

Vinson was arrested last night in Onalaska for substantial battery, armed robbery and disorderly conduct.

Police say anyone with information on Kowalke's whereabouts should call the police department, or crimestoppers.