Shooting at three different locations in central Wisconsin

Schools and a hospital in the area were put on lockdown.

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. -- A SWAT team and other police officers are outside an apartment in northern Wisconsin as police investigate shootings at three locations. 

Wausau Police Capt. Todd Baeten says the shootings happened Wednesday at a bank, a law firm and the apartment where authorities remained on the scene mid-afternoon in Rothschild, about 90 miles west of Green Bay. 

Early police reports indicated two people were shot and critically injured, but Baeten wouldn't confirm the injuries later Wednesday. He says the shootings involved ``multiple scenes'' and many law officers. 

Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles were responding after a shooting was reported in Rothschild. Wausau police say the situation was still active and has asked residents to avoid the area. 

Schools in the D.C. Everest School District are on lockdown, as is Aspirus Wausau Hospital. 

