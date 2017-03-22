 

  

Wednesday - March 22, 2017

Red Cross, seeking donations, extremely low on two blood types

Agency lost potential 8,500 donations last winter.

The American Red Cross is extremely low on two types of blood.

The agency needs Type AB and Type O.

Severe winter weather has canceled more than 250 blood drives in March alone, which officials say has resulted in the loss of more than 8,500 potential donations.

Type AB blood can be used in any emergency, whereas Type O is used when their isn't enough time to determine a person's blood type.

Less than 7 percent of the world has Type-O blood, but officials say they rely on an abundant supply at hospitals when an emergency situation takes place.

Donors must be at least 110 pounds and 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent.

 

 

Drew Kelly

