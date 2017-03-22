 

  

Trump care could see 900% increase in consumer costs for La Crosse

ACA was signed into law 7 years ago today,
as GOP hopes to pass its bill on this anniversary.

A 900-percent increase in consumer costs in La Crosse if Trumpcare is passed today.

That, according to Citizen Action of Wisconsin, which states La Crosse patients would pay higher premiums under the new plan than residents of any other large city in Wisconsin - about $14,000 out-of-pocket.

The Affordable Care Act was signed into law seven years ago today and many Republicans hope today is the day they'll start to abolish that law. 

A House vote is planned today in Washington, to show support for a Republican replacement many are calling Trumpcare. 

Citizen Action of Wisconsin also says the state's 15 largest urban areas would see increases of at least 300 percent in consumer costs for health care under the bill, which some observers think the GOP bill could pass today.  

 

 

