La Crosse has nearly $400,000 in preserving property, so far.

It's more than a century old but was recently denied historic preservation tax credits.

New proposals from developers are coming forward that could finally bring some economic activity to the historic building from the 19th century that was once a bank and masonic temple on La Crosse's north side.

The city bought the old building three years ago for $85,000.

Since then $300,000 in repairs have been made to keep it from being condemned. The state recently denied the structure historic preservation tax credits.

Something senior city planner Tim Acklin says the city is worth it.

"If only for its uniqueness," Acklin said. "You're not going to get a building on that little piece of land anywhere near the architectural style and character that's there now.

Acklin says the city is committed to working with a developer to rehab the old Buzz's Bike Shop and keep it in place.

"If that was torn down, the existing Buzz's Bike Shop, you're not going to get a building there in that character, in that historic architectural style," Acklin said. "You're just not." Acklin believes it's an important structure worth preserving.

"It could really act as a catalyst of really making that corridor or that little node, into something more than what it already is," Acklin said. "That adds to the character, the quality and the aesthetic beauty in just that area by hopefully restoring it."

Acklin says the planning department has four new proposals for development of the building and the city is not looking to recoup money spent on buying the building or repairing it.