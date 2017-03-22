Multiple organizations dumped over $1 million in 2016 Wisconsin legislative campaigns

Most of the donations went to Republican groups.

Corporations, unions, tribes and other organizations have ponied up to help influence elections in Wisconsin.

A new report from the watchdog group, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign finds 200 groups gave $1.3 million in donations to legislative campaign committees in 2016.

Most of that went to Republican groups. Among the top donors were the Ho Chunk tribe, MillerCoors, the state's teachers union and the Tavern League.

A 2015 law allowed those contributions up to a limit of $12,000 to each party and committee.

The biggest donor was Wisconsin Progress Action, according to the group, giving over $97,000 to the Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee. The Democracy Campaign has filed an ethics complaint against the group for possibly exceeding donation limits.