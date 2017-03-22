 

  

Wednesday - March 22, 2017 8:50 pm

Multiple organizations dumped over $1 million in 2016 Wisconsin legislative campaigns

Written by
Multiple organizations dumped over $1 million in 2016 Wisconsin legislative campaigns

Most of the donations went to Republican groups.

Corporations, unions, tribes and other organizations have ponied up to help influence elections in Wisconsin.  

A new report from the watchdog group, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign finds 200 groups gave $1.3 million in donations to legislative campaign committees in 2016.

Most of that went to Republican groups. Among the top donors were the Ho Chunk tribe, MillerCoors, the state's teachers union and the Tavern League.

A 2015 law allowed those contributions up to a limit of $12,000 to each party and committee. 

The biggest donor was Wisconsin Progress Action, according to the group, giving over $97,000 to the Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee. The Democracy Campaign has filed an ethics complaint against the group for possibly exceeding donation limits.  

Last modified on Thursday - March 23, 2017 1:41 am
Published in Local News
Mitch Reynolds

Mitch Reynolds is the News Director at Midwest Family Broadcasting. He covers the internecine agonies of La Crosse city hall. He really likes basketball.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Mitch Reynolds

More in this category: « La Crosse looking to help match funds for downtown building improvements La Crosse commission takes no time in voting on sanctuary city status »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR

SCHOOL CLOSINGS
3-23-2017
Wauzeka Steuben - Closing at 1PM. All evening activities canceled