La Crosse commission takes no time in voting on sanctuary city status

Group needed very little time to agree with Mayor Kabat's proposal.

It only took about a minute to take a stand.

Members of the La Crosse Human Rights Commission unanimously voted at their monthly meeting Wed. night to support La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat's recent comments on making the community a sanctuary city for immigrants.

The group had no problems calling La Crosse a sanctuary city and needed little discussion in doing so.

Kabat opposes the White House federal order reportedly aimed at cutting government money for cities which protect illegal immigrants. The mayor also said La Crosse will not comply with a federal order for local police to enforce federal immigration laws.

La Crosse won't actually be called a sanctuary city. That could be done in the future by the city council and commission chair Fabio Burgos said it's possible the council also could endorse the mayor's comments.