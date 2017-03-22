World Water Day at Myrick Park brings awareness

The local Sierra Club held an event for World Water Day yesterday afternoon at Myrick Park in La Crosse.

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Professor Colin Belby told the crowd the need for everyone to realize the impact their actions could have on the environment and on water.

"If we have that appreciation and that understanding, we can hopefully modify and guide our behaviors that reduces our impact and is hopefully more sustainable in the long run," Belby said.

Representative Jill Billings also made an appearance, saying she was concerned about Republican legislation allowing more high capacity wells, used for agriculture irrigation.

She gave the example of fertilizing your yard, followed by a heavy rain which would end up in the ground water.

Ana Skemp, who co-owns Deep Roots Community Farm in La Crosse, also spoke, saying farmers have a big responsibility in the use of safe techniques.