One officer, three others killed in shooting spree near Wausau



WESTON, Wis. -- Police in the area around Wausau say an officer and three other people were killed in what apparently began as a domestic dispute at a bank.



Everest Metro Police Chief Wally Sparks said the slain officer was from his department. Sparks did not release the officer's name. The names of the other three dead also were not released pending notification of relatives.



Sparks said a suspect was in custody and no threat remains to the public.



The violence in the small town of Rothschild, just south of Wausau began shortly after noon on Wednesday, after police were summoned to what they called a ``domestic situation'' at Marathon Savings Bank.



Police say they arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds and the suspect gone. Authorities say a second shooting happened soon after at a nearby law firm and a third at an apartment complex.

The Wisconsin Professional Police Association says the Everest Metro officer is the first killed in the line of duty in Wisconsin this year and the seventh in the U.S.