Second armed robbery suspect nabbed

Victim called police after drug buy gone bad.

A second suspect has now been arrested in a La Crosse armed robbery case.  

Chad Kowalke, 42, was jailed on Wednesday, on charges including robbery and resisting arrest.  

Kowalke was captured a day after James Vinson's arrest for the same crime, which allegedly happened March 1st at a house on Liberty Street.  

Police believe Kowalke took Bradley Hayden of Necedah to the house, claiming they were going to buy marijuana from Kowalke's friend, Vinson.  

After they got to the house, Vinson, 31, allegedly hit Hayden over the head with a baseball bat, and stole $450 from him. 

