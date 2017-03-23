Thomas gets 7 years for home invasion attack

Attempted murder charge was dropped, as part of plea agreement

Paul Thomas Junior says he's sorry to the people who were hurt by a 2015 home invasion in La Crosse.

The 20-year-old Thomas is being sent to prison for seven years, for attacking a man after entering a King Street apartment during a robbery attempt.

Police say Thomas and a second suspect pistol-whipped the victim, and used a taser on him.

He apologized in court today, telling Judge Ramona Gonzalez that he does understand how the victims feel.

Thomas said "If I had somebody enter my home, I'd be traumatized, and I'd want them to suffer in prison."

Thomas had been charged with attempted murder, but that charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement which combined several cases from the last two years.

He'll get about 10 years of supervision and probation after his prison time.