 

  

Thursday - March 23, 2017 12:52 pm

Thomas Jr., gets 7 years for home invasion attack

Written by
Thomas Jr., gets 7 years for home invasion attack

Attempted murder charge was dropped, as part of plea agreement 

Paul Thomas Jr., said he's sorry to the people who were hurt by a 2015 home invasion in La Crosse.

The 20-year-old is being sent to prison for seven years for attacking a man after entering a King St. apartment during a robbery attempt.

Police say Thomas and a second suspect pistol-whipped the victim, and used a taser on him.

Prosecutor Justine Suleski says Thomas's behavior has not changed much after being sentenced for previous crimes.

"It's terrifying to me that these behaviors don't terrify him," Suleski said to the court Thursday. "He could easily kill someone. He could easily be killed by someone."

Suleski said Thomas has had "second, third, and seventh chances" to better himself.

Thomas apologized in court, telling Judge Ramona Gonzalez that he does understand how the victims feel. 

"If I had somebody enter my home, I'd be traumatized, and I'd want them to suffer in prison," Thomas said.

In a letter to Gonzalez, Thomas said he's ready to be a father to his 5-year-old son, and make up for experiences he has missed.

Thomas was charged with attempted murder, but that charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement, which combined several cases from the last two years. 

He'll get about 10 years of supervision and probation after his prison time. 

Last modified on Friday - March 24, 2017 2:01 am
Published in Local News
Brad Williams

A native of Prairie du Chien, Brad graduated from U-W-La Crosse and has worked in radio news for more than 30 years, mostly in the La Crosse area.  Brad writes the website "Triviazoids," which finds odd connections between events that happen on a certain date, and he writes and performs with the local comedy group Heart of La Crosse.  He's been featured on several national TV programs because of his memory skills.  

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Brad Williams

More in this category: « Second armed robbery suspect nabbed WATCH: La Crosse Central student saves classmate with Heimlich maneuver »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR