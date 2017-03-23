Thomas Jr., gets 7 years for home invasion attack

Attempted murder charge was dropped, as part of plea agreement

Paul Thomas Jr., said he's sorry to the people who were hurt by a 2015 home invasion in La Crosse.

The 20-year-old is being sent to prison for seven years for attacking a man after entering a King St. apartment during a robbery attempt.

Police say Thomas and a second suspect pistol-whipped the victim, and used a taser on him.

Prosecutor Justine Suleski says Thomas's behavior has not changed much after being sentenced for previous crimes.

"It's terrifying to me that these behaviors don't terrify him," Suleski said to the court Thursday. "He could easily kill someone. He could easily be killed by someone."

Suleski said Thomas has had "second, third, and seventh chances" to better himself.

Thomas apologized in court, telling Judge Ramona Gonzalez that he does understand how the victims feel.

"If I had somebody enter my home, I'd be traumatized, and I'd want them to suffer in prison," Thomas said.

In a letter to Gonzalez, Thomas said he's ready to be a father to his 5-year-old son, and make up for experiences he has missed.

Thomas was charged with attempted murder, but that charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement, which combined several cases from the last two years.

He'll get about 10 years of supervision and probation after his prison time.