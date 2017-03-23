WATCH: La Crosse Central student saves classmate with Heimlich maneuver

A Central High School freshman saved his friend's life using a technique he was taught in the La Crosse Police Explorers program.

Ian Brown and Will Olson were eating with friends when Olson started to choke.

Students at the table figured he was fine or joking, but the choking continued for several seconds before Brown noticed a color change in Olson's face and neck.

Brown then got behind Olson and performed four thrusts of the Heimlich maneuver.

Olson was later taken to a nurse's office to make sure his airway was completely clear.

The school nurse credited Brown for saving Olson's life and said it was information he learned in the La Crosse Police Explorers program.

The department says the program was created to bring young adults a personal awareness of the criminal justice system through training, practical experiences, and other activities.