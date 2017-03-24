 

  

Discussing a wide range of topics Saturday at Mayor's Neighborhood Expo

Free event runs from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the La Crosse Center

Not everybody is into neighborhood and community development. 

Maybe more will be, however, after the fourth La Crosse Mayor's Neighborhood Expo at the La Crosse Center, which runs from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. and is free with food available.

Sara Sullivan, one of the organizers for the event, says even the skeptics of neighborhood organizing might get something out of the event.

"Given the range of topics we're going to talk about," Sullivan said, "I think that, even though not all of our needs are going to be met, each one of us is going to be able to leave there saying, 'This is something that I can do that matters to me in my neighborhood.'"

Sullivan doesn't sweat those who focus only on the negative when it comes to helping neighborhoods.

"Some of us who are interested moving forward with positive ideas really stopped paying attention to that," she said. "We recognize what's going to happen."

And while a a lot of the same community activists showing up - mostly middle class white people - Sullivan wishes for wider participation in the event, especially among the city's communities of color.

"In many cases they haven't necessarily felt welcome," Sullivan said. "There's a certain skepticism ... So I think it really is important, and the experiences that we've had, certainly have been enriching."

Several awards will be handed out during the expo. Among those is the Good Deed Doer Award, given this year to Mario Youakim for his work organizing the largely unsung philanthropic exploits of the Beer By Bike Brigade.

 

